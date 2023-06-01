300 Travellers Stranded In Uttarakhand After Massive Landslide Cuts Off Road

The Lipulekh-Tawaghat road was washed away 100 meters due to a heavy rock fall.

At least 300 travellers are stuck in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand after a crucial road got washed away following a landslide.

The travellers are reportedly stuck in Dharchula and Gunji after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road, near Lakhanpur, was washed away 100 meters due to a heavy rock fall.

According to reports, the road is expected to be opened for traffic after two days.

The weather department has issued an alert for dust storm and thundershower Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi districts of the state.

The police have also issued an advisory and asked all the pilgrims to stay in safe places.

"Pilgrims please stay at safe places, do not travel unnecessarily, and park vehicles at safe places, landslides/geo. Travel only when the weather is clear," they added.

"All the devotees coming for Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra are requested to plan their journey after taking the weather forecast, keep rain cover, umbrella and woolen/warm clothes with them during the journey," they added.