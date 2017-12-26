30 Trains Delayed, 10 Cancelled Due To Low Visibility In Delhi

Train services have taken a major hit in the national capital region owing to heavy fog that has engulfed Delhi and the adjoining areas. A steady drop in the mercury level resulted in Delhi registering 6.3 degrees on Sunday.Today, 30 trains are arriving late, 6 have been rescheduled & 10 cancelled due to low visibility and operational reasons.The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate fog throughout the day today with minimum temperature dropping to 7 degrees in Delhi.On Sunday, 19 trains were delayed, 6 were rescheduled and 17 cancelled due to dense fog and low visibility.In addition to the dense fog and the resultant low visibility, Delhi is also grappling with poor air quality index which is showing no signs of improvement. Last week, the air quality in Delhi and the surrounding areas had dropped to "severe plus or emergency" levels after a 36 day respite. Since November, Delhi's air quality has breached "severe" levels on the index meter.Low visibility has also hit road and air travel besides affecting rail routes.