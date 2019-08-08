30 Terrorists, Pro-Pak Separatists Shifted From J&K To Agra Jail: Reports

The prisoners have been kept in high security barracks in the Agra central prison (Representational)

Around 30 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists were shifted from jails in the Kashmir Valley to Agra, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force, ANI quoted sources as saying.

The prisoners have been kept in high security barracks in the Agra central prison, the reports said.

The Kashmiri prisoners were shifted as the government decided to ease a five-day security lockdown since Sunday night in parts of Jammu and Kashmir to avoid any backlash over the decision to end special status to the state and split it into two Union Territories.

Over 40,000 security personnel have been positioned in Kashmir and over 300 political leaders are in custody, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked all government employees to return to work immediately, according to an official spokesperson.

An order said the administration had made arrangements for providing employees a smooth and secure working environment.

