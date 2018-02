Around 30 persons suffered food poisoning after eating dinner at a public function in Vadodara late last night, authorities said today.While 17 out of 30 persons remained hospitalised overnight, the rest were treated at the out patient facility at the state-run SSG Hospital, a hospital doctor said."Out of 17 persons hospitalised last night, 12 were discharged today while rest five still remained admitted," Dr Rajeev Deveshwar said, adding that the condition of the five is stable. The incident occurred at the function organised in Vallabhnagar in Maneja area of the city.After eating dinner, around 30 persons, including children and women, started vomitting, Dr Deveshwar said.