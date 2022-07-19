30 Japanese Encephalitis Deaths In Assam In 2 Weeks

Japanese Encephalitis virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus

Three more deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis were reported in Assam on Monday, taking the number to 30 in two weeks.

"As many as 13 new cases were also detected and the total number of Japanese Encephalitis cases in the state has risen to 183," a release by the National Health Mission stated.

One death each was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts. Among the new cases, Nagaon and Jorhat logged the highest with five each.

One fresh infection each was reported from Sivasagar, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan, the release said. One new case of Japanese Encephalitis was detected in the state on Sunday, though no deaths were reported.

"All districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE," a National Health Mission official said.

Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines have been communicated by the National Health Mission to all the districts for Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/Japanese Encephalitis case detection, management and referral.

The state annually records surge in Japanese Encephalitis cases, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, during this period.

Japanese Encephalitis virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus and belongs to the same genus as dengue, yellow fever, and West Nile viruses. It is the most important cause of viral encephalitis in Asia. The first case of Japanese encephalitis viral disease was documented in 1871 in Japan.