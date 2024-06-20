30 Girls Fall Sick After Having Meal In Tripura Hostel, Probe Ordered

Chief Minister Manik Saha said it appeared to be a case of food poisoning. (Representational)

At least 30 girl students fell ill after having a meal at a hostel run by an NGO in West Tripura district on Thursday, an official said.

The state government ordered an inquiry into the suspected food poisoning of girl students of Bodhjung Higher Secondary School and Maharani Tulsibati School, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar told reporters.

The girl students of the two government schools resided in the NGO-hostel in Indranagar area and had the meal before going to their respective institutions.

"Two girls first complained of stomach pain and soon, more students reported the same issue. The students were taken to GBP Hospital," he said.

"Food samples were collected from the hostel for scrutiny. We will take appropriate steps if anything adverse is found in the food served to the girl students by the hostel authorities. The condition of the students is stated to be stable," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who visited the students at the hospital, said it appeared to be a case of food poisoning.

"The students are stable... the government has ordered an inquiry into the incident for taking necessary steps," the CM added.

