3 Zones, Separate Meetings: Inside BJP Strategy For 2024 Elections

The BJP will soon take the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to the ground level for which it has prepared three zones for organisational convenience in 543 seats, party sources said.

North, South, and East zones have been demarcated, and separate meetings of these regions will be held on July 6, 7, and 8.

Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana were placed in the North Zone, meeting for which has been scheduled for July 7 in Delhi

The East Zone will have states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Its meeting will be held on July 6 in Guwahati.

The South Zone will have Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. The meeting for this zone is planned for July 8 in Hyderabad.

Prominent leaders of that region, along with BJP President JP Nadda and organisation ministers, will be present in these meetings.

In-charge of the respective states, State President, Organisation Minister, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, MP, MLA, and members of the National Executive will also be present in these meetings.

The BJP will decide on different strategies and issues for all these areas, to emphasize national as well as local issues.

New responsibilities will also be given to the concerned leaders in these meetings.