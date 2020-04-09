3-Year-Old Girl Raped In J&K's Ramban

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Ramban. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, Pawan Singh (18), was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law including POCSO Act was registered against him, the official said.

He said the girl was playing in the courtyard of her house when Pawan Singh took her to his room and allegedly raped her.

As girl's mother heard the her crying, she rushed to the spot, but the accused the scene, the officer said, adding that the accused has been

arrested.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted and further investigation is on, the officer said.