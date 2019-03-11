3-Year-Old Girl In Gujarat Raped By Neighbour, Say Police

The victim was taken to a hospital and efforts were on to arrest the accused, police said.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Morbi town of Gujarat, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl went to the house of the accused, Ramesh Koli, in Indira Nagar locality of Morbi town, located around 200 km from Ahmedabad, to play with his children, he said.

"The man was alone when the girl went to his house. He allegedly raped her. When her parents noticed blood on her clothes upon her return, they visited Koli's house and found blood there also," police officer AB Jadeja said.

The girl's parents later lodged an case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, he said, adding efforts were on to arrest the accused.