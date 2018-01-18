3-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By 14-Year-Old Boy In Hisar, Accused Apprehended

The boy, who lived in her neighbourhood, allegedly raped the girl when her parents, who work as labourers, were away for work, Hisar Superintendent of Police Manisha Choudhary told news agency PTI.
The girl's parents are migrant labourers from Bihar. The accused was residing with his uncle, who also hails from Bihar, she said.
"The girl along with her brother, who is only couple of years older than her, were alone at home on Tuesday when the accused lured her to accompany him to another place and raped her," Ms Choudhary said. The accused later allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences and fled from the spot, she said.
According to the complaint, the girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home on Tuesday evening. The accused juvenile has been booked under relevant provisions of the law, the senior police officer said.
According to the police, the boy was apprehended from his home and sent to an observation home. The officer said the accused was not enrolled in any school and therefore, did not have an educational background.
This incident comes in a series of recent shocking incidents, which have triggered a nationwide outrage.
A 15-year-old girl's half-naked body was found on January 13 from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district days after she had gone missing from her village in Kurukshetra district.
In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week.