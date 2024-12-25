Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

3 Workers Killed As Crane Falls On Them At Construction Site In Gujarat Port

The jetty at the Okha port is being constructed by the Gujarat Maritime Board, district collector GT Pandya said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
3 Workers Killed As Crane Falls On Them At Construction Site In Gujarat Port
Two workers died on the spot after getting crushed by the crane. (Representational)
Devbhumi Dwarka:

Three workers were killed after a crane fell on them at a jetty construction site at the Okha port in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Wednesday, police said.

The jetty at the Okha port is being constructed by the Gujarat Maritime Board, district collector GT Pandya said.

Two workers died on the spot after getting crushed by the crane, while another worker was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, an official from Okha Marine police station said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Workers Killed, Workers Killed In Gujarat, Gujarat
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.