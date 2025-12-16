Gujarat GSSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Today For 208 Posts, Apply Here

GSSB Junior Pharmacist Recruitment 2025: The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has invited applications for 208 posts of Junior Pharmacist, for which the registrations begin today, December 16, 2025. The post comes under the Class 3 Paramedical Cadre in Community Health Centres. The last date to register is December 30, 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates can register on the official website of the board gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

Several vacancies are reserved across various categories, including General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Physically Disabled, and others.

GSSSB Recruitment 2025: Junior Pharmacist Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age. Age relaxation of up to 10 years is applicable for reserved category male and female candidates, general category women candidates, and other eligible groups.

Those applying must possess a a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy or degree of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) or a Diploma in Pharmacy obtained from any of the Universities. Candidates are required to possess basic knowledge of computer application and adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

The application fee for the preliminary examination is Rs. 500 for unreserved class and Rs. 400 for Women of all categories, SC/ST, SC/ST, OBC, Divyang and Ex-Servicemen candidates. The exam will be conducted in a single stage objective MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) type competitive examination using CBRT/OMR (Computer Based Response Test/ Optical Mark Recognition) method.

This examination will be conducted in two parts: Part-A and Part-B (the level of the question paper will be equivalent to the educational qualification.

How To Apply?