3 Women Farmers Run Over By Truck Near Protest Site In Haryana

Three women killed after truck hits them near farmers' protest site in Haryana.

A speeding truck ran over a divider resulting in the death of three women near the farmers' protest site at Delhi- Haryana border. The women were reportedly sitting on the divider, waiting for an auto-rickshaw when the truck hit them.

The driver of the truck ran away from the accident scene, police said.

Two of the women died on the spot while one died in the hospital, police added.

Initial reports suggest that the women belonged to the Mansa district in Punjab.

The accident happened closer to the Tikri border where farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been sitting at Delhi's borders for nearly 11 months demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.