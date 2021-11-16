3 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Jharkhand's Pakur; No Injuries Reported

Railway officials removed the JCB and efforts are on to clear the tracks. (Representational)

Three wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed after hitting a JCB machine at a railway siding in Jharkhand's Pakur district today, a Railways official said.

The JCB machine was badly damaged in the incident and the driver jumped out of it and escaped unhurt.

The driver of the goods train also did not suffer injuries, the official said.

The accident took place at the railway siding in Malpahari Stone Industrial Area when the JCB machine engaged on the site came on the wrong track, the official said.

Senior railway officials and RPF personnel, who rushed to the spot, removed the JCB machine and efforts were on to clear the tracks.

An investigation will be conducted and action will be initiated against erring personnel, the official said.

Negligence was suspected to be the cause behind the derailment, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)