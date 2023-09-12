3 Kuki-Zo Tribals Shot Dead Allegedly By Terror Groups In Manipur

Violence in Manipur: More than 160 people have lost their lives so far in Manipur. (File)

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said in Imphal.

They said the shooters came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.

This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

