The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security personnel

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed Sunday during an encounter at Pahoo in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said the police.

This is the fourth encounter in the last three days.

Acting on a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the security forces launched a search operation, said a police official.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security personnel, who retaliated.