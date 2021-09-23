3 Terrorists Shot Dead During Infiltration Attempt In J&K

A defence spokesman said there has been a spurt in infiltration in J&K in the recent past

Three terrorists were shot dead while trying to infiltrate in Rampur sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, the army said. A large amount of weapons including five AK assault rifles and 70 grenades were recovered from the encounter site.

This was the second infiltration attempt in the last four days.

Earlier, a large group of infiltrators were detected in Uri sector, following which the army launched a four-day search operation.

The army said a group of five infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by troops this morning. During the exchange of fire, three terrorists were shot dead while two others managed to flee back.

"Our troops had already laid an ambush today. We saw five terrorists coming. When they were challenged, terrorists fired indiscriminately. In retaliation, three terrorists were killed. Two other terrorists who were at a distance fled across the Line of Control," said Colonel Manish Punj.

A defence spokesman said there has been a spurt in infiltration in the recent past. "The present infiltration bid comes close on the heels of similar attempt in Uri sector a few days ago," the spokesman said.