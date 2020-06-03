3 Jaish Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

The encounter took place in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Representational)

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama this morning. One security forces personnel was injured in encounter.

The joint operation was launched by the army, the police and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in a village in Pulwama.

On Monday, official sources say three heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists were killed as the army foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. But no body was recovered.

Last week, security forces prevented a massive car bomb attack in Pulwama after they stopped a vehicle carrying 40-45 kg of improvised explosive device (IED). The plan had chilling similarities with last year's terror attack in Pulwama, when over 40 soldiers were killed as a suicide bomber drove a car full of explosives into a CRPF convoy.

Based on intelligence inputs, a white Hyundai Santro car with a fake registration number was signalled to stop at a check point on Wednesday night, but it tried to accelerate and go through the barricade, the police said.

The spurt in terror attacks amid reports of infiltration by highly-trained terrorists from Pakistan poses a major security challenge even as the country fights the coronavirus crisis.