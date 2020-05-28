Watch: Controlled Explosion Rips Car Seized From Terrorist In Pulwama

Pulwama: A bomb disposal squad destroyed the Hyundai Santro with over 20 kg IED

On camera, a huge blast is set off as security forces destroy a car full of explosives after stopping a major terror attack yesterday at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Security forces intercepted a car carrying 20 kilograms of improvised explosive device (IED) at a check-post.

The car, which had a fake registration number, accelerated after the driver was signalled to stop. When the police opened fire, the driver first sped off, then abandoned the car and escaped.

The car was found later, a few kilometres away.

A video clip shows a cloud of smoke as the car was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad. The massive explosion damaged several houses in the area. Residents had already been cleared out before the blast, the police said.

#WATCH J&K: In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED, by Police in Pulwama.



Major incident of vehicle-borne IED explosion was averted by Police, CRPF & Army after Pulwama Police got credible info last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car pic.twitter.com/UnUHSYB07C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

"It (car) was kept under watch for the night. People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle was destroyed on site by the bomb disposal squad as moving it would have been a serious threat," Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

The police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) acted jointly after the police in Pulwama received information about a terrorist on the move in a car full of explosives.

Intelligence agencies had given inputs of a white private car that was carrying the explosives.

Last year in February, over 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into a security convoy. Days later, India flew fighter jets into Pakistan and bombed a terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot.