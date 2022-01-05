3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Pulwama: Police

The police said three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village of Pulwama district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

#UPDATE | Three JeM terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Chandgam, Pulwama. One of them is a Pakistani national. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbines & 1 AK series rifle recovered: IGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and included a Pakistani national.

"Incriminating material, and arms and ammunition, including two M-4 carbines and one AK series rifle, were recovered," he said, adding that it was a "big success for us".