3 Terrorists Arrested in Manipur

One active cadre of proscribed terror outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) was arrested by security forces during search operation conducted at Ningthemcha Karong area in Imphal West district on Sunday, Manipur Police said in a statement.



On Friday, the security forces arrested one cadre of banned terror outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Joint Council) group while conducting search operation at Lamphel Sana Keithel, in Imphal West district, the statement said.



On the disclosure of the arrested terrorist, another member of the same outfit was also arrested from Khurai area in Imphal East district, it added.



