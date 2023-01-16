3 Students Injured In Fight At Meerut College: Police

Three students were injured in a fight, police said on Monday. (Representational)

Three students were injured in a fight between two groups at Meerut College during which shots were allegedly fired, police said on Monday.

The two groups clashed during the afternoon and the three students were injured, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI.

The trio is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Asked about shots being allegedly fired, Mr Sajwan said the police had received information about the firing.

Mr Sajwan added that the FIR was being written on the police's behalf since the college administration had not lodged a complaint.

Lalkurti police station in-charge Naresh Kumar said the three injured students were in police custody.

One of the injured students said some outsiders had allegedly entered the campus.

"They started fighting without any reason. One of them had a pistol. The police were informed about the incident. As soon as they arrived, the outsiders fled," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)