3 Student Union Leaders Arrested Over Shillong Bike Rally Violence

Police on Wednesday night arrested three senior leaders of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) in connection with the violence during the organisation's black-flag bike rally in Shillong, with the arrests taking place around midnight.

Those arrested are KSU President Raymond Kharjana, General Secretary Reuben Najiar and Vice-President Pynkmenlang Sanmiet.

Police said the three have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions relating to damage to public property, causing hurt and unlawful assembly, and were taken to Sadar Police Station for questioning.

The arrests came hours after the KSU leaders addressed the media and apologised for the violence while defending the rally.

Police said the rally resulted in damage to 31 vehicles and injuries to several people. Protesters allegedly threw stones at vehicles, damaged cars from outside the State, set fire to a government vehicle and assaulted pedestrians at different locations in the city.

The KSU leadership had earlier claimed that the violence may have been caused by "negative elements" who joined the rally to divert the agitation and tarnish the Union's reputation.

Around midnight, a police team, including SF-10 personnel, cordoned off the KSU office at Jaiaw Pdeng and searched the premises.

These arrests have led to a fresh round of clashes between the police and KSU members.

The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on Wednesday organised a black-flag bike rally across Shillong following the expiry of its 15-day ultimatum to the Meghalaya Government over a five-point charter of demands.

Instances of vehicles being vandalised and set on fire were reported during the rally, while most shops kept their shutters down amid the agitation.

The rally began around 4 pm from the KSU office at Jaiaw and passed through Lumdiengjri, Malki, Dhankheti, Umpling, Golf Link and Mawlai Mawroh before returning to Jaiaw. The union has demanded cancellation of the July 31 public hearing for the proposed new private cement plant project in East Jaintia Hills and action against officials it alleges were responsible for the conduct of the hearing, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills and concerned officials of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

It has also sought implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, enforcement of the amendments relating to migrant workers, changes in government recruitment, including removal of personal interviews for Grade C and D posts and reservation of government jobs for Meghalaya residents.

Other demands include action on recruitment issues at NEIGRIHMS, implementation of the Inner Line Permit and fulfilment of the Government's earlier commitment to oppose uranium mining.