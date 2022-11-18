3-Storey Home Of Suspected Drug Smuggler Demolished In Faridabad

This was 3rd property belonging to a woman smuggler demolished in the last 2 months. (Representational)

A three-storey home built illegally in Nawlu Colony here by suspected drug smuggler Angoori Devi was demolished on Thursday, police said.

The demolition was part of an ongoing drive against properties of criminals bought from proceeds of crime, they said, adding this was the third property belonging to a woman smuggler demolished in the last two months.

Angoori Devi (48), a resident of Subhash Colony, is out on bail after being arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

She has been active in the illegal drugs trade for the past 16 years and with eight cases of drug smuggling registered against her, they added.

Following an order by Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, a joint team of police and the administration led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ballabhgarh) Kushal Singh.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the three-storey house, built illegally in Nawlu colony, by Angoori Devi was demolished.

Angoori Devi's husband works at a dhaba in Prithla village while her elder son works as a gardener. She allegedly sold packets of marijuana from the house, Singh said.

She was earlier served a notice by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, he added.

In October, Faridabad Police razed properties of two suspected smugglers Aasma Khan and Mammo Khan. They had built their homes and shops on illegally occupied government land.

