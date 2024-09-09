3 Siblings Die Of Snakebite In Odisha

The incident happened on Sunday night in Chariyapali village in Tikarpada panchayat.

Three siblings died of snakebite in Odisha's Boudh district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Chariyapali village in Tikarpada panchayat area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Smrutirekha Mallik (12), Subharekha Mallik (nine) and Survi Mallik (three), they added.

Their father was also bitten by the snake, and at present, undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

