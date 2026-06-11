3 Schoolchildren Walking Home Run Over By Drunk Driver In Tamil Nadu, 1 Injured

Three school children lost their lives, and another sustained injuries after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunken driver, rammed into them in the Tiruvarur district.

The incident occurred when four school children were walking home after classes near the Karakottai Government Higher Secondary School. A car travelling at high speed suddenly veered into the students, knocking them down.

Three children died in the accident, while one student suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment. The students were identified as Yogeswaran (12-years-old), Rachith (12-years-old) and Rajamurali (12-years-old). Another student, Sidharth, sustained injuries.

Residents of Karakottai village blocked the road after the incident. They dispersed only after police officials assured them that action would be taken.

Police investigations revealed that the driver, identified as Loganathan, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while driving from Mannargudi towards Thanjavur.

Preliminary enquiries suggest that he was driving rashly when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the students. A case has been registered, and the accused driver has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.