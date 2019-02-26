3 Leaders Quit Ex-Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's Party Ahead Of Polls

The leaders alleged Bhaichung Bhutia was running the party in an "undemocratic" manner.

Three prominent leaders of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), headed by India's former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, have resigned, months ahead of the general elections and the assembly polls.

The three leaders alleged Mr Bhutia and his cohorts were running the party in an "undemocratic" manner.

HSP's working president Ran Bahadur Subba, former minister KN Upreti and vice-president Tara Shrestha were the ones to quit the party.

The three leaders also alleged that Mr Bhutia and his group had taken various decisions, including selection of the party's president, Dr Bina Basnett, in an "arbitrary manner".

HSP spokesperson Biraj Adhikari said that the party has accepted their resignations.

Mr Adhikari alleged that the leaders gave in to allurements offered to them by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Though Mr Subba and the others refused to divulge any details about their future plans, there are rumours that the they might join the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), later this week.