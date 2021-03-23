3 Police Personnel Killed In IED Blast By Maoists In Chhattisgarh

15 DRG personnel have been injured, according to reports, and are receiving treatment at hospital

Three police personnel have been killed and 15 injured - five are in critical condition - after Maoists targeted a bus carrying 27 DRG (District Reserve Guard) troops in Chhattisgarh's Naryanpur district.

The bus, which was travelling between Kadenar and Kanhargaon, was hit by an IED (improvised explosive device). Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi told news agency PTI that the troops were returning after an anti-Maoist operation.

"Three security personnel were killed and many others sustained injuries. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited," DGP Awasthi said.

The 45th Battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) is helping in evacuating the injured.

The entire area has been cordoned off, and a search operation is ongoing.

Further details are awaited.

With input from PTI