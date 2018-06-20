3 Pakistan-Born Brothers, Living In Telangana, Get Indian Citizenship The three Pakistani nationals- Mohammed Sanan, Mohammed Ruman and Mohammed Saif in the age group of 20-27, were handed over the Indian citizenship certificates by the Nizamabad Revenue Divisional Officer

The brothers were Nizamabad district of Telangana since 2004 (Representational) Hyderabad: Three siblings born in Pakistan but staying in Nizamabad district of Telangana since 2004 have been granted Indian citizenship by the Indian government.



The three Pakistani nationals- Mohammed Sanan, Mohammed Ruman and Mohammed Saif in the age group of 20-27, were handed over the Indian citizenship certificates by the Nizamabad Revenue Divisional Officer yesterday in the presence of their mother, a district administration official said.



Their mother, who hails from Nizamabad, had married a Pakistani national, a distant relative, in 1988 and had migrated to Pakistan, the official said.



According to the official, following differences, the couple divorced in 2004 and the woman returned to Nizamabad the same year.



Since then her children were staying along with her on extended long term visa.



The official said as per rules, any foreigner can apply for Indian citizenship after residing in the country for seven years.



The woman had applied for Indian citizenship for her three children in 2016.



After scrutiny, the files were forwarded to the state government which sent it to the Minstry of Home Affairs. The centre cleared their applications recently and granted them Indian citizenship.



The citizenship certificates were handed over to the brothers yesterday, the official said.



The eldest among the three has completed BTech, officials said.



