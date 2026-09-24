3 Of Family Killed As Car Collides Head-On With Bus Near Shimla

Three of a family -- an elderly woman and a couple -- were killed, while their son was injured after their car collided head on with a Haryana roadways bus near Ghandal here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dayanand, his wife Hemlata, and his mother Vidyadevi -- residents of Arki in Solan district -- while his son Manish sustained injuries in the incident, which took place on National Highway-205 near Gandhal, some 20 km from Shimla city.

According to police, the accident took place when an Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus travelling from Bagipul towards Shimla collided head on with the car in which the family was travelling, resulting in the death of two persons on the spot.

A police team reached the site after receiving information about the accident. The injured persons were rescued and shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, where one was declared brought dead, while another is undergoing treatment, officials said.

None of the passengers travelling in the HRTC bus sustained injuries, they said.

Shimla's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said a case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (endangering life and safety) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is underway.

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