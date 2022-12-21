3 of Family Found Dead In Bengaluru Flat, Suicide Pact Suspected

An investigation is currently underway. (Representational)

A woman and her two adult but unmarried children were found lying dead in an apartment here on Monday, police said.

It appeared to be a suicide pact, the police said. Investigations are on to find the exact reason for the deaths, they said.

According to the police, the dead were Yashoda (70), her daughter Sumana (41) and son Naresh (36). The death came to light after the phone calls of Yashoda's relative went unanswered. Sensing something amiss, the relative rushed to the apartment, pressed the door bell. Yet, there was no answer. It was then the relative decided to call the police. Shortly after, the police arrived, broke into the house and saw the bodies.

