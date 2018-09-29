3 New Army Commanders To Take Charge As Present Ones Retire Tomorrow

Lieutenant General SK Saini to replace Lieutenant General DR Soni as Southern Army Commander tomorrow

Three Lieutenant General-level officers will take charge as the new Army Commanders after the retirement of three Army commanders tomorrow.

Sources informed that Lieutenant General SK Saini is slated to head the Pune-based Southern Command, taking over from Lieutenant General DR Soni.

Lieutenant General PS Thimayya will be the new head of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) at Shimla. Lieutenant General MM Naravane has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Commander head quartered at Kolkata where the previous Army Commander Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, has been moved the Lucknow based Central Army Command as the new army commander.

Also, Lieutenant General PS Rajeshwar will be taking charge as the new Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee as incumbent CISC Lieutenant General SK Dua will retire on October 31.

Indian army is 1.3 million strong and is organised into 7 independent commands.