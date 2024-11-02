3 Naga Bodies Set 48-Hour Deadline Over Assault On 2 Men By Meitei Group In Manipur

Naga groups alleged Arambai Tenggol assaulted two Naga youths and looted cash from them

Three influential Naga organisations on Friday sent a 48-hour ultimatum to the Manipur government demanding justice for two Naga men who were reportedly "brutally beaten up", allegedly by the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol in Imphal.

The Naga People's Organisation, Senapati District Students' Association, and Senapati District Women's Association issued a joint statement setting up a 48-hour deadline to the state government and said that they would continue to pursue justice for the two Naga men.

"The Manipur government must deliver justice to both victims without delay within 48 hours. Failure to do so would leave us no option but to pursue further action to safeguard our community. We also call upon all citizens of the district to remain vigilant and ready to unite in the pursuit of justice for our Naga brothers," the three Naga bodies submitted.

Strongly condemning the assault by Arambai Tenggol, the Naga bodies claimed that the Meitei group violently assaulted V Hrangao Blesson Poumai and Dalou Poumai on Thursday at Lamshang in Imphal.

"In addition, a sum of Rs 61,400 was seized from the two youths by the outfit at gunpoint. Despite producing proof of their identities, they were repeatedly threatened and assaulted with automatic rifles, violating basic human rights and undermining fundamental values of life, respect, and dignity. This egregious act of violence has no place in our modern society," the Naga organisations said.

The Naga bodies' statement said that the assault on Blesson and Dalou constitutes a direct violation of their personal safety, dignity, and fundamental rights.

"It is not only an attack on two individuals but also an affront to the values of entrepreneurship, hard work, and community contribution. This behaviour undermines the principles of professionalism, respect, and peace that our society strives to uphold," they said.

Amid the ethnic violence in the past 18 months between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, some incidents have happened in Imphal involving members of the Naga tribes.