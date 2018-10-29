3 Missing Day After Boat Capsizes In Katakhal River In Assam

Assam Police personnel also supervised the rescue operation. (Representational)

Search operation to trace the three persons who went missing in a country boat capsize in Hailakandi district yesterday continued today by SDRF personnel but did not bear any fruit, the official sources said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel resumed their search operation in the morning but strong undercurrent thwarted their efforts, the sources said.

In-charge of Fire Service, Hailakandi, Albert L Khobung said that the divers could not dive deep but different techniques were being applied to trace the missing persons.

The operation was, however, called off in the evening due to low visibility, Mr Khobung said, adding, deep divers from Silchar have joined the SDRF today.

The missing persons have been identified as Sumit Parsi, 27, and his brother Ajay Parsi, 22, and Ramesh Parsi 38, the sources said.

On Sunday, a country boat with over 30 people on board, was on its way to North Jyotsnabad across the Katakhal river from Lalamukh ferry ghat when it overturned in rough weather, the sources said.

Several youths from Lalamukh tea estate had boarded the already overloaded boat at Lalamukh ferry ghat to witness the finals of a football match at North Jyotsnabad on the other side of the turbulent river.

The SDRF launched a search operation but after several rounds yesterday, the operation was suspended as darkness descended.

On getting the information about the mishap, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amalendu Roy, SDO, Katlicherra, James Aind and other senior officials of the district administration reached the site of the accident and swung into action, they said, adding, the lessee of the ferry ghat Naimuddin Laskar, has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Adil Khan has assured all possible help and support to the families of the missing persons.