The four injured were rushed to hospital in serious condition, says police. (Representational)

Three minors and a woman were seriously injured after a part of a house collapsed on them at Jalalabad in Shamli district, the police said today.

According to circle officer Arvind Rathore, the incident took place when they were passing through a street last night.

Advertisement

Four people were injured - Aman, 14, Shadan, 12, Insha, 13 and Ruksana, 45, were rushed to a hospital in serious condition, he said.