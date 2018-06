The families of the three men have been informed (Representational)

Three men from Himachal Pradesh went missing in Uttarakhand's Tyuni prompting the authorities to launch a search operation, police said today.Manjit (28), Govind (38) and Surender (32), hailing from villages adjoining Shimla, had come to Tyuni to buy fodder yesterday, Mori police station incharge Deep Kumar said.Their clothes and a mobile phone was recovered from a river bank in Tyuni, Mr Kumar added.The families of the three men have been informed, he said.