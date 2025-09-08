3 Men Dead As Bike Hits Bus In Maharashtra's Nashik: Police

Three men died on Monday in Nashik district in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and two-wheeler, a police official said.

The incident took place at Bhanwarpada Phata near Vanoli village on Taharabad-Satana road at 11am, the Satana police station official said.

The deceased have been identified as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali and Roshan Dayaram Mali, all residents of Sukatman village, he informed.

"The motorcycle hit the MSRTC bus, going from Nandurbar to Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai, after the rider lost control of the two-wheeler. Govind Pawar, Vikas Mali and Roshan Mali, who were on the motorcycle, died on the spot. Traffic on the stretch came to a standstill for some time," he said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the Santana police station official said.

