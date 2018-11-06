3 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Ayodhya River Bank In New Guinness World Record

Illuminated banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya, ahead of Diwali.

A new Guinness World Record was set in Ayodhya, the centre of Yogi Adityanath's grand Diwali celebrations, with 3 lakh earthen lamps illuminating the banks of river Sarayu.

Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records, made the announcement that the record was created at the 'Deepotsav' event. "A total of 3,01,152 diyas were lit up simultaneously for five minutes, which is a new record," Mr Nath said in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

Ms Kim also performed 'aarti' with Yogi Adityanath on the river bank.

The target was to light 3.35 lakh diyas on both sides of ghats at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. Last year, 1.75 lakh diyas were lit during Diwali celebrations.