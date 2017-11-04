3 Killed, Over Dozen Injured In Stampede At Ganga Ghat In Bihar

Highlights Stampede took place on banks of Ganga in Begusarai district Devotees had gathered for holy dip during Kartik Purnima celebrations Officials say rumours led to the stampede

Three elderly women were killed and over a dozen got injured when a stampede erupted on the banks of river Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai district, an official said. The incident took place this morning during the Kartik Purnima celebrations at the Simariya ghat, where thousands of devotees had gathered to take the holy dip.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those killed and free treatment for the injured.Attacking the government for lack of planning, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted, "Saddened to hear the news of stampede at Ganga ghat during Kartik Purnima bathing ritual. The state government should have focused on crowd control measures."Initially, the district police officials had said rumours led to the stampede and investigations are on.However, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar Singhal said the deaths were caused due to suffocation and "the situation was perfectly under control"."There was a huge crowd at the Kali temple near Simariya ghat, where people had gathered to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. These three women apparently felt claustrophobic and collapsed on the narrow pathway leading to the temple," Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar said.Mr Singhal added, "We will reach a conclusion only after the post-mortem reports arrive. If any negligence on part of the police is found, accountability will be fixed."