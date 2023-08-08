3 Killed In Uttarakhand Landslide, 3-Storey Hotel Collapses In Seconds

The hotel, which had 32 rooms, had been evacuated in advance.

A three-storey hotel collapsed in mere seconds due to a landslide in the city of Rudraprayag-the famed stop-over point for the Kedarnath Yatra, Uttarakhand.

The landslide has caused three deaths and seventeen people are reported to be missing.

A video showed boulders falling down, people screaming and running in a state of ensuing chaos, panic, and finally the instant decimation of the building, which left huge dust clouds in the surrounding area.

The incident took place in the Rampur Market area of the city, which has been struck by torrential rain. Locals were seen running away, while some chose to record the incident.

The hotel, which had 32 rooms, had been evacuated in advance. Houses, hotels and roads in the area have been left completely damaged.