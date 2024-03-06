3 Killed, 6 Injured After Car Collides With Stationary Truck In UP: Cops

Case has been registered in the matter: Cops (Representational)

Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, died and six were injured when their speeding car collided with a stationary truck on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO), Sirathu, Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the occupants of the car were returning after attending a wedding when their driver fell asleep and crashed the vehicle into the truck parked on the roadside near the Kasiya village under the Kokhraj police station area.

The injured passengers were taken to the district hospital, where three of them -- Divyanshi (7), Harendra Sharma (55) and Rajkumar (45) -- were declared dead, the CO said.

Of the six injured, four were seriously wounded and admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj, Mr Vishwakarma said.

He said a case has been registered in the matter.

