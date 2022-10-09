3 Killed, 4 Trapped After Building Collapses In Delhi Amid Non-Stop Rain

The building collapsed in Old Delhi's Lahori Gate area

Three people were killed and four were trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Lahori Gate.

The fire department officer said they got a call about the incident at 7:30 pm while it was still raining.

Five fire trucks were sent to the building located at the Old Delhi area.

It has been raining non-stop since Saturday afternoon in Delhi. The traffic police have also alerted motorists to be careful about flooded roads, especially under flyovers.

Several urban trees on loose soil weakened by the day- and night-long rain have fallen on the roads across the city, making it extremely dangerous for motorists.