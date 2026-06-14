3 Killed, 29 Injured As Truck Rams Bus In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

An out-of-control truck rammed into a car, hit a bus and crashed into a bridge in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, leaving three passengers in the bus dead and 29 injured, police said.

The accident occurred near the Industrial Area bridge under Kuthla police station limits, when the bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was travelling from Katni to Vijayraghavgarh, while the truck was coming from the opposite direction, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Vishwakarma told PTI over the phone.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the truck driver lost control of the wheel due to a brake failure, he said.

The collision impact caused the bus to overturn, leaving several passengers trapped. A crane was used to lift the bus and rescue the passengers in an operation that lasted over 35 minutes, he added.

Locals joined police personnel and administrative officials in rescue operations.

The deceased passengers were identified as Kishan Kol (30), Neelam Prajapati, and Raju Choudhary, police said.

A girl, who sustained serious injuries, has been shifted to the government medical college and hospital in Jabalpur divisional headquarters, while others are being treated in the district hospital, said Vishwakarma.

The driver of the truck was also injured.

Eyewitnesses said the collision triggered panic, trapping passengers inside and beneath the overturned bus. One person was trapped inside the truck's cabin.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the three deceased, and Rs 1 lakh assistance for the severely injured girl.

Khajuraho BJP MP V.D. Sharma visited the injured persons at the hospital.

"All necessary medical help is being made available to the victims with the government's assistance," he added.

Katni falls under the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)