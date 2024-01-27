3 Killed, 13 Injured In Road Accident In Odisha: Cops

The police said that it involved two bikes, one autorickshaw, one tractor and an SUV. (Representational)

At least three people including two women were killed and 13 others were injured in a road accident involving two bikes, one autorickshaw, one tractor and an SUV in the Borigumma area in Koraput district, police said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the family of the three deceased in the road accident on Friday.

Expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved families, CM Patnaik has directed for proper medical treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The police informed that the condition of four out of the 13 injured is stated to be critical and they have been shifted to the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput. The other injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Borigumma.

Giving details of the accident, the police said that it involved two bikes, one autorickshaw, one tractor and an SUV.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that an SUV and an auto-rickshaw were coming from the same direction, and a tractor was coming from the opposite direction. The SUV was travelling at a high speed and was attempting to overtake the auto-rickshaw. At the same time, a speeding bike coming from the opposite direction while trying to overtake the tractor rammed into the SUV, the police said.

The SUV driver lost control and hit the auto-rickshaw. As a result of the collision, the auto-rickshaw turned upside down and some of the 15 passengers travelling in it fell on the road. Two of them died on the spot, they added.

The police further said that as the SUV hit the auto-rickshaw, another bike coming from the opposite direction hit the SUV in which the person on the bike died on the spot.

