3 Jawans Among 4 Injured In Blast Near Raj Bhawan In Manipur

The blast took place in front of the Army administrative office in Manipur. (File)

Three jawans of Assam Rifles and one sugarcane juice vendor, a non-local, were injured in a blast near Manipur Raj Bhawan this evening in Imphal.

The four people, injured in the blast, were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Lamphel. Their condition is critical, sources at the hospital said.

The blast took place in front of the Army administrative office in M-Sector near Raj Bhavan, a police official said.

After the attack, a joint operation was launched by the state police and central forces. However, no arrests have been made so far and no insurgent group had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The blast comes at a time when Manipur, like other northeastern states,is witnessing massive protests over the citizenship amendment bill.

Amid protests, PM Narendra Modi kicks off his two-day visit to the northeast on Friday. He would be visiting Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.