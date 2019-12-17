3 Jamia Students Named In Police Case For Sunday's Violence In Delhi

Ten people have so far been arrested for the violence on Sunday evening

Three students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University have been named in the First Information Report filed on Sunday's violence during the protest march against the centre's new citizenship law. Ten people have so far been arrested for the violence on Sunday evening that set off a chain of protests in campuses across the country. All of them have are in judicial custody. No Jamia student is on that list.

A copy of the First Information Report in possession of NDTV shows the names of Kasim Usmani, a member of the CYSS, the student wing of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Chandan Kumar, a member of Left wing student organisation All India Students Association and Asif Tanha, a member of the Students Islamic Organisation of India. All three are students of Jamia.

On the list is also Asif Khan, a former legislator of the Congress and three others, who have been tagged as "local politicians" -- Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider.

The ruling BJP has repeatedly reiterated that the protests have been engineered by the opposition parties, including the Congress.

The opposition, which have been vocal against the law, contends that it flies in the face of the Right to Equality granted by the Constitution and the country's fundamental principle of secularism.

On Monday, a protest march by the Jamia students had gone out of hand and ended in violence. Stones were thrown at the police when they tried to stop the march, buses and two-wheelers were burnt. The subsequent police action at the university - barging in without permission and detaining students -- had triggered protests in campuses across the country.

In several cities, including Aligarh, Kolkata and Varanasi, students had held midnight protests. In Aligarh, the students had clashed with the police, throwing stones. The police had retaliated with water cannons and tear gas.

The wave of student protests continued today and Delhi witnessed a second bout of violence. At east Delhi's Seelampur, a protesting mob clashed with the police, who used batons and tear gas to control the stone-throwing 2000-odd crowd. A peaceful protest was also held at the Jamia Millia Islamia by the students.