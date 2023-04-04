3 Injured In Separate Leopard Attacks In UP

The villagers tried to chase the leopard away by making noise but it hid in the fields

Three people, including a woman, were injured in different incidents of leopard attack in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Tuesday, officials said.

The Forest Department said all the three injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre for treatment.

According to locals, Rajkumari (52), a resident of Rampurwa Matehi village under the Nishangadha range of the sanctuary, was attacked by a leopard in a field.

After attacking her, the leopard fled into the forest. Around 25 minutes later, the leopard returned and attacked Vijay Pratap (42), the villagers said.

Later, the leopard attacked Dalvinder Singh (43), a farmer who was working in a field in nearby Karikot village. The villagers tried to chase the leopard away by making noise but it hid in the fields.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan said the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation has provided a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of the injured for treatment.

The villagers have been advised not to venture out at night and move in groups during the day. Forest personnel have stepped up patrolling in the affected village, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)