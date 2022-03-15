3 Indians Stranded In Ukraine's Kherson Evacuated, Says Foreign Ministry

The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday said its troops have taken control of the Kherson region.

Three Indians stranded in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson have been evacuated through Simferopol and Moscow, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Russia facilitated the transit of the Indians and that they have already boarded their flights from Moscow.

"Three Indians stranded in Kherson have been evacuated via Simferopol and Moscow. They boarded their flight from Moscow a short while ago. @IndEmbMoscow facilitated their transit and accommodation en route," Bagchi said in a tweet.

Simferopol is a major city on the Crimean Peninsula.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday said its troops have taken control of the Kherson region.

India had also evacuated its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began a military operation in the east European country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)