3 Indian,7 Nepalese Girls Held Captive In Kenya Rescued: Sushma Swaraj

The girls have been flown back, the minister said.
In a series of tweets, Ms Swaraj said, "We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa."
The ministry is sharing details with the Punjab government so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved, she said.
Comments
The minister also thanked the Kenyan Police for their help