3 Gurugram Cops Suspended After Video Shows Them Taking 'Bribe' From Japanese Tourist

The Gurugram Traffic Police suspended three officers, reaffirming its "zero tolerance" stance on corruption after a viral video sparked outrage on social media. The video showed a Japanese tourist being fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion. Social media users flagged the incident as a potential bribe, noting that no receipt was issued for the payment.

"A viral video on social media has brought to light misconduct involving of the traffic staff. In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, DCP Traffic Gurugram has taken immediate action. Suspended with immediate effect: ZO ESI Karan Singh (No. 704/GGM), Ct. Shubham (No. 4061/GGM), HGH Bhupender (No. 347/RTK). We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service. There is ZERO tolerance for corruption," Gurugram Traffic Police wrote on X. The department also urged citizens to report similar incidents.

What happened?

A video recently captured traffic police officers in Gurugram allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1,000 cash "fine" from a Japanese tourist for riding as a pillion passenger on a scooter without a helmet. The officer refused card payment, insisting on cash without issuing a receipt. The officer, in broken English, responded, "Pay here or in court," rejecting "Visa touch" and demanding cash. The tourist then handed over two Rs 500 notes.

Unbeknownst to the officer, the tourist named Kaito recorded the entire exchange using Meta smart glasses. The tourist alleged he was targeted as a foreigner, and posted the video online to highlight the incident.

The incident sparked online outrage, with netizens criticising corruption and calling for stricter measures. One user wrote, "Why just suspend? Why not put them behind bars even if for a few days? Set an example. Publish their picture behind bars and distribute it to the rank and file. Isn't taking bribe a crime? And when someone commits a crime, doesn't that person get arrested? What if a normal person who is not police had done something similar?"

Another commented, "Why suspension? It is clear cut case of bribery. There is nothing to investigate more. Suspension is actually a good thing for government employee. They get 50-70% salary for vacation to enjoy their black money."

For not wearing a helmet as a pillion rider, traffic rules prescribe a Rs 1,000 fine, which is supposed to be paid digitally via the Parivahan app or website.